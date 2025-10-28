AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that the European Union had approved Koselugo (selumetinib), a tablet developed by its rare disease subsidiary Alexion, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1, a skin condition.



The biopharmaceutical group said that the green light from Brussels follows a favorable opinion from the CHMP, which was itself based on positive results from a Phase III clinical trial.



Neurofibromatosis type 1, which manifests itself as coffee-colored spots on the skin, is a progressive genetic disorder usually diagnosed in childhood but which generally progresses into adulthood, with possible manifestations in all organs.



Nearly 50% of individuals affected by the condition are likely to develop benign tumors that can affect the brain, spine, or nervous system.