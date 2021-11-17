Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
AstraZeneca's Lokelma Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation in Patients on Chronic Hemodialysis

11/17/2021 | 10:42am EST
By Colin Kellaher

AstraZeneca PLC on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to its potassium-removing drug Lokelma to reduce arrhythmia-related cardiovascular outcomes in patients with recurrent hyperkalemia who are on chronic hemodialysis.

The U.K. drug maker said it is currently conducting a Phase III study of Lokelma in that patient population, noting that recurrent hyperkalemia is a prevalent condition in patients with chronic kidney disease and heart failure that remains a burden once they are on chronic hemodialysis.

AstraZeneca said it expects results from the study in 2024.

The FDA's fast-track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of treatments for serious or potentially life-threatening illnesses with high unmet medical needs.

Lokelma is currently approved around the world for the treatment of hyperkalemia. The FDA and the European Commission last year approved label updates to include a dosing regimen specifically to treat patients with end-stage renal disease who are on chronic hemodialysis.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 1042ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 881 M - -
Net income 2021 4 691 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC17.45%186 658
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.90%430 482
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.47%347 689
PFIZER, INC.34.75%278 679
NOVO NORDISK A/S76.05%260 041
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY52.64%234 291