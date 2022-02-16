AstraZeneca's Saphnelo Approved in EU for Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that its lupus treatment Saphnelo as been approved in the European Union for the treatment of moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common type of lupus.

The London-listed biopharmaceutical company said the approval by the European Commission was based on results from the Saphnelo clinical development program.

Saphnelo is an add-on therapy for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe, active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE, the company said.

The company said more patients treated with Saphnelo in clinical trials experienced a reduction in overall disease activity across organ systems and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid use when compared with a placebo.

Saphnelo has recently been approved in the U.S., Japan and Canada for the treatment of SLE and there are regulatory reviews continuing in additional countries, the company said.

"Saphnelo is the first new medicine for systemic lupus erythematosus to gain approval in Europe in over a decade and is the only biologic not restricted to patients with a high degree of disease activity," AstraZeneca said.

