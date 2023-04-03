Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:02:17 2023-04-03 am EDT
11213.00 GBX   -0.17%
02:34aAstraZeneca's Ultomiris Recommended for Marketing Authorization in EU
DJ
02:31aCorrection: AstraZeneca's Rare Inflammatory Disease Drug Wins EU Health Agency's Positive Recommendation
MT
02:24aAstraZeneca's Rare Inflammatory Disease Wins EU Health Agency's Positive Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

AstraZeneca's Ultomiris Recommended for Marketing Authorization in EU

04/03/2023 | 02:34am EDT
By Michael Susin


AstraZeneca PLC said Monday that its treatment for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder has been recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union.

The pharma giant said Ultomiris has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use based on Phase 3 trial results.

The company said Ultomiris, which is designed for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder who are anti-aquaporin-4 antibody positive, has met its primary endpoint.

If authorized, the treatment would be the first and only approved long-acting complement inhibitor for the treatment in the European Union.

The company's regulatory submissions for Ultomiris are also currently under review with multiple health authorities, including in the U.S. and Japan.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 0233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUAPORIN A/S 3.33% 86.8 Delayed Quote.20.56%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.59% 11232 Delayed Quote.0.12%
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45 886 M - -
Net income 2023 7 323 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,5x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
EV / Sales 2024 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 138,95 $
Average target price 158,28 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.12%215 358
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.26%405 107
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.76%356 186
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.13%309 730
ABBVIE INC.-1.39%281 151
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.11%270 081
