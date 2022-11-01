AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria Gets Full Marketing Authorization in EU for Prevention of Covid-19

By Kyle Morris

AstraZeneca PLC said Tuesday that its Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria has been granted full marketing authorization in the European Union.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said Vaxzevria has been shown to be effective against all forms of Covid-19.

"The move from conditional to full marketing authorization for Vaxzevria is an important confirmation by the EMA of the safety and efficacy of Vaxzevria, demonstrating that the benefits continue to outweigh the potential risks," Iskra Reic, executive vice president, vaccines and immune therapies at AstraZeneca, said.

Vaxzevria was originally granted conditional marketing authorization due to the urgency of the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

