  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  News
  Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:16 2023-01-05 am EST
11534.00 GBX   -0.59%
Summary 
Summary

AstraZeneca's and Sanofi's nirsevimab approved for US review

01/05/2023 | 02:48am EST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC and its partner Sanofi SA on Thursday said nirsevimab, their antibody against respiratory syncytial virus, has been approved for review by the US Food & Drug Administration for preventing RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants up to 24 months of age.

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages, with no vaccine currently approved.

If approved in the US, nirsevimab will be available for the 2023/2024 RSV season.

Citing medical studies, AstraZeneca said RSV is the leading cause of hospitalisations for babies in the US under the age of one, with 75% of infants hospitalised having been born with no underlying conditions.

In November 2022, the drug was granted marketing authorisation in the EU for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants under the name beyfortus.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.83% 11492 Delayed Quote.3.42%
SANOFI -1.37% 91.03 Real-time Quote.2.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 453 M - -
Net income 2022 4 022 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,8x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC3.42%216 404
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%470 947
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.23%345 010
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.45%309 617
ABBVIE INC.1.29%289 384
MERCK & CO., INC.1.02%284 167