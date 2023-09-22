(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Friday said phase three data showed that datopotamab deruxtecan delivered improvement in progression-free survival in breast cancer patients.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical firm said the drug demonstrated a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful" to progression-free survival when compared with chemotherapy in patients with breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy and systemic therapy.

Datopotamab deruxtecan is being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Progression-free survival is one of the primary endpoints of the trial. The firm said it saw an improvement in overall survival, but noted that this data is not yet mature.

It said the results of the trial were consistent with previous clinical studies, and did not identify any new safety signals.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology R&D, said: "Today's TROPION-Breast01 news is a significant development for patients with HR-positive, HER2-low or negative metastatic breast cancer whose tumours have become insensitive to endocrine therapy and who currently face poor outcomes. We are encouraged by these positive results."

AstraZeneca shares rose 1.2% to 11,020.00 pence each on Friday morning in London.

