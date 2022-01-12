Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/12 11:35:10 am
8479 GBX   +0.04%
01:51pAstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses
RE
01/11S.Korea authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, imports Pfizer pills
RE
01/11S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses

01/12/2022 | 01:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Exterior photo of the North America headquarters of AstraZeneca

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, used to treat COVID-19.

The company said the delivery of the doses was expected in the first quarter of 2022 and more details about the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.

The additional doses will add to previous purchase of 700,000 doses of the antibody therapy, which in December showed it retained neutralising activity against the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant in a lab study.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month authorized Evusheld to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

It is the only antibody therapy authorised in the United States to prevent COVID-19 symptoms before virus exposure, the company said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 055 M - -
Net income 2021 2 605 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
