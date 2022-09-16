Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:20 2022-09-16 am EDT
10256.00 GBX   +1.24%
02:45aAstraZeneca says antibody cocktail backed for treating COVID in EU
RE
02:43aEU backs AstraZeneca's drug for prevention of infant RSV
RE
02:39aAstraZeneca Says Danicopan Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Trial
DJ
AstraZeneca says antibody cocktail backed for treating COVID in EU

09/16/2022 | 02:45am EDT
(Reuters) - AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail for preventing COVID-19, Evusheld, has now been recommended for treating the disease in the European Union (EU), the company said on Friday, potentially broadening the market for a key therapy.

The injection, which was designed to protect against COVID-19 infection for at least six months, has been used in many countries in people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

The latest endorsement for Evusheld by the EU drugs regulator is for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
