AstraZeneca says antibody cocktail backed for treating COVID in EU

The injection, which was designed to protect against COVID-19 infection for at least six months, has been used in many countries in people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

The latest endorsement for Evusheld by the EU drugs regulator is for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

