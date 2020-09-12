Log in
AstraZeneca says trials of vaccine resuming

09/12/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

A major drug company's hopes of delivering a coronavirus vaccine were lifted on Saturday (September 12), when safety regulators gave AstraZeneca the go-ahead to resume clinical trials.

It comes as a relief for the drugmaker.

Earlier this week, late-stage tests of its experimental vaccine were suspended when a study subject became ill in the UK.

The patient involved had reportedly suffered from neurological symptoms linked to a rare spinal inflammatory disorder.

But AstraZeneca, who are working with the University of Oxford, said British authorities had now confirmed it was safe to resume trials.

Governments around the world are desperate for a vaccine to help end the global health crisis.

Leading U.S. and European developers have said, though, they will not bow to political pressure to rush the process.

The World Health Organization has praised AstraZeneca's work is the most promising so far.

The company has agreed to supply close to three billion doses - more than any other vaccine project.

