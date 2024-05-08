(Alliance News) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that it has withdrawn its Covid vaccine Vaxzevria, one of the first produced in the pandemic, citing "commercial reasons" and a surplus of updated jabs.

"As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines. This has led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said.

AstraZeneca shares traded 1.7% higher at 12,320.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

source: AFP

