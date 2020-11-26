AstraZeneca : says working with regulators on best approach to lower dose regimen

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is working
with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine
that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the
company said, after its chief executive was quoted as saying an
additional global trial was likely.
Asked about the Bloomberg report on the additional trial, a
spokesman for AstraZeneca said: "As we communicated earlier this
week, there is strong merit in continuing to further investigate
the half-dose/full dose regimen."
"We are further evaluating the data and will work with
regulators on the best approach for further evaluation. This
would add to data from existing trials which are currently being
prepared for regulatory submission," he said.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)