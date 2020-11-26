AstraZeneca : says working with regulators on best approach to lower dose regimen

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said, after its chief executive was quoted as saying an additional global trial was likely.

Asked about the Bloomberg report on the additional trial, a spokesman for AstraZeneca said: "As we communicated earlier this week, there is strong merit in continuing to further investigate the half-dose/full dose regimen."

"We are further evaluating the data and will work with regulators on the best approach for further evaluation. This would add to data from existing trials which are currently being prepared for regulatory submission," he said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)