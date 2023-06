The agreement includes developing, manufacturing and commercialising cell therapies that have the potential to be curative in type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease indications, the drugmaker said in a statement.

UK-based Quell will receive $85 million upfront from AstraZeneca, and is also eligible to receive over $2 billion for further development and commercialisation milestones, the company added.

