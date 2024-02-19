AstraZeneca: successfully completes acquisition of Icosavax

AstraZeneca announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Icosavax, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of 'differentiated high-potential vaccines'.



Following this acquisition, Icosavax becomes a subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in Seattle, USA.



The acquisition will strengthen AstraZeneca's pipeline, including IVX-12, Icosavax's lead investigational vaccine candidate (ready for phase III) against RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).



The acquisition was effected by way of a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Icosavax for an initial price of $15 per share, plus a contingent value right of up to $5 per share.



Together, the initial and contingent value rights payments, if realized, represent a transaction value of approximately $1.1 billion.



At the expiry of the tender offer, 35,912,932 representing approximately 70.7% of Icosavax's outstanding common shares had been tendered.



