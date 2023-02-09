Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:52:07 2023-02-09 am EST
11150.00 GBX   +3.70%
AstraZeneca swings to profit as Alexion adds to 2022 revenue

02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday reported a swing to full-year profit and saw a double-digit revenue rise, despite a weaker fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical firm said total revenue in 2022 rose by 19% to USD44.35 billion from USD37.42 billion a year before, or by 24% at constant currency. It noted that growth came from all therapy areas, as well as the addition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a US acquisition that was added to Astra accounts starting in July 2021.

Product sales amounted to USD43.00 billion, up from USD36.54 million a year earlier.

AstraZeneca swung to a pretax profit of USD2.50 billion from a loss of USD265 million, while core earnings per share jumped 26% to USD6.66. Operating profit surged to USD31.96 billion from USD24.98 billion a year ago.

The pharmaceutical maker saw a weaker fourth quarter, however, as revenue fell by 7% to USD11.21 billion and core EPS fell by 17% to USD1.38. The lower revenue in the quarter was partly due to the decline in Vaxzevria, Astra said. Revenue excluding Vaxzevria rose 17%.

Astra announced a second interim dividend of USD1.97 per share, taking its full-year dividend per share to USD2.90. This is marginally up from USD2.87 in 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said: "2022 was a year of continued strong company performance and execution of our long-term growth strategy. We made excellent pipeline progress with a record 34 approvals in major markets and we are initiating new late-stage trials for high potential medicines such as camizestrant, datopotamab deruxtecan and volrustomig. Our research and development success and revenue increase in 2022 demonstrate that we are on track to deliver industry-leading revenue growth through 2025 and beyond, and have set AstraZeneca on a path to deliver at least fifteen new medicines before the end of the decade."

Looking ahead, Astra expects revenue in 2023 to grow at low-to-mid single-digit percentages at constant currency, or by low double-digit percentages excluding Covid-19 medicines. Core EPS is expected to see high single-digit to low double-digit growth.

Shares were up 2.5% at 11,018.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 465 M - -
Net income 2022 4 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,1x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 129,76 $
Average target price 155,11 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-4.15%201 106
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.38%427 756
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.15%323 754
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.50%315 573
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.88%270 375
ABBVIE INC.-10.52%255 653