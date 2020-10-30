Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : to Sell Atacand Rights in Around 70 Countries for $400 Million

10/30/2020 | 03:29am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

AstraZeneca PLC said Friday that it has agreed to sell commercial rights to its Atacand and Atacand Plus drugs in around 70 countries to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH for $400 million.

The British pharmaceutical giant said the agreement supports its strategy of focusing on newer medicines in its main therapy areas. Atacand and Atacand Plus generated sales of $148 million and pretax profit of $89 million last year in the countries covered by the agreement, it said. The company's 2020 guidance won't be affected by the deal.

Atacand is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of heart failure and hypertension, and Atacand Plus is approved for the treatment of hypertension, the company said.

AstraZeneca said it will continue to manufacture and supply Atacand and Atacand Plus, and will continue to commercialize the medicine during a three-year transition period.

Completion of the deal is anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2020, AstraZeneca said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0328ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 659 M - -
Net income 2020 3 027 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,2x
Yield 2020 2,77%
Capitalization 134 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,51x
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 118,34 $
Last Close Price 101,83 $
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC3.54%133 389
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.95%364 239
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.18%276 926
PFIZER INC.-9.95%196 991
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.56%192 678
NOVARTIS AG-21.82%179 655
