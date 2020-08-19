Log in
AstraZeneca : to Supply Australia with Covid-19 Vaccine if Trials Succeed

08/19/2020 | 10:19am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

AstraZeneca PLC and the government of Australia have signed a letter of intent for the supply of a possible Covid-19 vaccine to the country, the U.K. pharmaceutical giant said on Wednesday.

The company said that under the terms of the agreement, with Australian government, it will supply a vaccine to 25 million Australians, should its Oxford University-partnership-candidate AZD1222 prove successful, safe and effective.

"The next step will be to conclude other contractual agreements, including arrangements with a selected manufacturer who can produce the vaccine locally," AstraZeneca said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

