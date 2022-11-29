Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:13 2022-11-29 am EST
11095.00 GBX   +0.41%
AstraZeneca to buy Neogene for up to $320 mln in oncology push

11/29/2022 | 02:34am EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it would acquire Neogene Therapeutics, a developer of cell-based cancer treatments, for up to $320 million, as the London-listed drugmaker seeks to bolster its oncology portfolio.

Most cell-based cancer treatments involve drawing the body's own immune cells and processing them in the lab to target and kill cancer cells.

But Neogene's approach goes one step further in that its T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies seek to target not just certain proteins on the surface of cancer cells but mutations in the DNA that are specific to tumours.

"Neogene's leading TCR discovery capabilities and extensive manufacturing experience complement the cell therapy capability we have built over the last three years," said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology research at AstraZeneca.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker will make an initial payment of $200 million to Neogene, with an up to $120 million in milestone payments. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 442 M - -
Net income 2022 4 087 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,6x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 132,88 $
Average target price 144,81 $
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC27.33%205 902
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.66%463 626
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.23%347 547
ABBVIE INC.17.01%280 085
PFIZER, INC.-16.05%278 252
MERCK & CO., INC.41.51%274 964