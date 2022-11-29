AstraZeneca to buy Neogene for up to $320 mln in oncology push

Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Tuesday
it would acquire Neogene Therapeutics, a developer of cell-based
cancer treatments, for up to $320 million, as the London-listed
drugmaker seeks to bolster its oncology portfolio.
Most cell-based cancer treatments involve drawing the body's
own immune cells and processing them in the lab to target and
kill cancer cells.
But Neogene's approach goes one step further in that its
T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies seek to target not just certain
proteins on the surface of cancer cells but mutations in the DNA
that are specific to tumours.
"Neogene's leading TCR discovery capabilities and
extensive manufacturing experience complement the cell therapy
capability we have built over the last three years," said Susan
Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology research at
AstraZeneca.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker will make an initial payment
of $200 million to Neogene, with an up to $120 million in
milestone payments.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)