AstraZeneca to present new data in San Diego

November 29, 2023

AstraZeneca will present new clinical and real-world data in several hematological conditions at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego, California, December 9-12.



A total of 63 abstracts will showcase 14 new approved and potential drugs in the Company's portfolio and pipeline, including those from Alexion, AstraZeneca's rare disease group.



''Our data at ASH will illustrate how we are advancing a range of innovative modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immunotherapies and T-cell activators in hematology,'' said Anas Younes, Senior Vice President of Hematology R&D at AstraZeneca.



"We are proud to reinforce our leadership in rare diseases by sharing data from our robust hematology pipeline, reflecting our commitment to innovation and improved outcomes for the patients and families we serve," added Gianluca Pirozzi, Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Regulatory and Safety at Alexion.



