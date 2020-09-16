AstraZeneca : trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot - Oxford Univ

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The adverse events that led to a pause
in trials evaluating AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine
candidate may not have been associated with the vaccine itself,
according to a document outlining participant information that
was posted online by the Oxford University.
Enrollment in the British drugmaker's global trials of the
vaccine, which it is developing with researchers at Oxford
University, was paused on Sept. 6, after a participant in its
U.K. trial had a serious side effect thought to be a rare spinal
inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.
Safety reviews were conducted when volunteers in the trials
for testing the vaccine candidate, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1
nCoV-19, developed unexplained neurological symptoms including
changed sensation or limb weakness, and the study was paused
while a safety review took place, according to the document. (https://bit.ly/2FDHoEN)
"After independent review, these illnesses were either
considered unlikely to be associated with the vaccine or there
was insufficient evidence to say for certain that the illnesses
were or were not related to the vaccine," the document said.
The vaccine trials have resumed in Britain, Brazil and South
Africa, but not yet in the United States.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University did not immediately
respond to Reuters requests for comment.
