Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot - Oxford Univ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The adverse events that led to a pause in trials evaluating AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate may not have been associated with the vaccine itself, according to a document outlining participant information that was posted online by the Oxford University.

Enrollment in the British drugmaker's global trials of the vaccine, which it is developing with researchers at Oxford University, was paused on Sept. 6, after a participant in its U.K. trial had a serious side effect thought to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

Safety reviews were conducted when volunteers in the trials for testing the vaccine candidate, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, developed unexplained neurological symptoms including changed sensation or limb weakness, and the study was paused while a safety review took place, according to the document. (https://bit.ly/2FDHoEN)

"After independent review, these illnesses were either considered unlikely to be associated with the vaccine or there was insufficient evidence to say for certain that the illnesses were or were not related to the vaccine," the document said.

The vaccine trials have resumed in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, but not yet in the United States.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
12:53pASTRAZENECA : trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot - Oxford Universit..
RE
12:49pASTRAZENECA : trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot - Oxford Univ
RE
06:36aASTRAZENECA : Serum Institute gets approval to resume India trial of AstraZeneca..
RE
09/15ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA investigating AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
09/15ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA's Hahn plans 'significant' work with AstraZeneca in COVID..
RE
09/15ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA's Hahn plans 'significant' work with AstraZeneca in COVID..
RE
09/15ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA investigating AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
09/15ASTRAZENECA : Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine study shows mostly mild-to-moderat..
RE
09/15SOME VOLUNTEERS QUIT J&J COVID-19 TR : investigator
RE
09/15AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa, health departmen..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 715 M - -
Net income 2020 3 051 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,3x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 115,84 $
Last Close Price 110,87 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC13.12%145 199
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.07%392 001
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%315 333
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.41%212 987
PFIZER, INC.-5.54%205 382
NOVARTIS AG-9.62%201 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group