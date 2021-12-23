AstraZeneca vaccine booster shot effective against Omicron -Oxford lab study

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's
COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Omicron
coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on
Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.
The study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical
journal, showed https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/astraz/media-center/press-releases/2021/vaxzevria-significantly-boosted-antibody-levels-against-omicron.html
antibody levels against Omicron after the booster shot were
higher than antibodies in people who had been infected with and
recovered naturally from COVID-19.
After a three-dose course of the vaccine, neutralizing
levels against Omicron were similar to those against the virus's
Delta variant after two doses, the company added.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said researchers at Oxford
University who carried out the study were independent from those
who worked on the vaccine, Vaxzevria, with AstraZeneca.
