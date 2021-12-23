Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca vaccine booster shot effective against Omicron -Oxford lab study

12/23/2021 | 02:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

The study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, showed https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/astraz/media-center/press-releases/2021/vaxzevria-significantly-boosted-antibody-levels-against-omicron.html antibody levels against Omicron after the booster shot were higher than antibodies in people who had been infected with and recovered naturally from COVID-19.

After a three-dose course of the vaccine, neutralizing levels against Omicron were similar to those against the virus's Delta variant after two doses, the company added.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said researchers at Oxford University who carried out the study were independent from those who worked on the vaccine, Vaxzevria, with AstraZeneca.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 008 M - -
Net income 2021 2 714 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC17.63%178 196
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.70%442 092
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.43%334 340
PFIZER, INC.61.78%334 246
NOVO NORDISK A/S68.92%250 320
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY57.84%241 607