AstraZeneca vaccine booster shot effective against Omicron -Oxford lab study

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

The study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, showed https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/astraz/media-center/press-releases/2021/vaxzevria-significantly-boosted-antibody-levels-against-omicron.html antibody levels against Omicron after the booster shot were higher than antibodies in people who had been infected with and recovered naturally from COVID-19.

After a three-dose course of the vaccine, neutralizing levels against Omicron were similar to those against the virus's Delta variant after two doses, the company added.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said researchers at Oxford University who carried out the study were independent from those who worked on the vaccine, Vaxzevria, with AstraZeneca.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)