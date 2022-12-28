AstraZeneca wins approvals for cancer treatments in Japan

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Wednesday said it won approvals for cancer treatment for adults in Japan.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said its immunotherapies Imfinzi and Imjudo have been approved in Japan for the treatment of adults with advanced liver, biliary tract and lung cancer. "The approval of Imfinzi plus chemotherapy brings the first immunotherapy regimen to patients with curatively unresectable BTC in Japan after more than a decade of limited innovation," AstraZeneca said.

Meanwhile, its selective Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor Calquence has been approved in Japan for the treatment of adults with treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, a type of blood cancer. Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of AstraZeneca's Oncology business unit said: "With this approval, people living with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in Japan can now potentially benefit from our medicine in an earlier setting."

AstraZeneca said the approvals were based on positive clinical trials.

