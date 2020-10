Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* ASTRAZENECA VACCINE DOCUMENT SHOWS LIMIT OF NO-PROFIT PLEDGE - FT

* ASTRAZENECA HAS RIGHT UNDER CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENT TO DECLARE PANDEMIC OVER BY JULY 2021 - FT

* SO-CALLED "PANDEMIC PERIOD" COULD BE EXTENDED BUT ONLY IF "ASTRAZENECA ACTING IN GOOD FAITH CONSIDERS THAT THE SARS-COV-2 PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER"- FT Source text : https://on.ft.com/3jEVp3L