Australia's NSW state says coronavirus vaccination pace slows

* Some curbs ease in Sydney for fully vaccinated people
* Victoria cases continue to surge
* Vaccinations rolled out for children aged 12-15
SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The government of the Australian
state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Monday the pace of
COVID-19 vaccinations had slowed as first-dose coverage neared
80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing
out on freedoms when curbs ease.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to relax some
restrictions for the state's 8 million residents once two-dose
vaccination rates hit 70%, expected to be around the middle of
next month. So far, about 46% of the state's adult population
has been fully vaccinated, above the national average of 42%.
"For those of you who choose not to be vaccinated, that is
your choice, but don't expect to do everything that vaccinated
people do when we hit 80%," Berejiklian said at a media briefing
in Sydney, the state capital.
"Our vaccination rates keep increasing, however there has
been a slight slowdown. So we encourage everybody to come
forward and get vaccinated."
Some curbs were eased for fully vaccinated residents in
Sydney from Monday. Five people will be allowed to meet outside
while members from the same family in Sydney's 12 hardest-hit
suburbs can gather outside for two hours.
Australia is scrambling to control outbreaks of the highly
infectious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that began in
Sydney in June and spread to Melbourne and Canberra, plunging
nearly half the population of 25 million into lockdown. Other
state capitals, however, have few or zero cases.
The steady rise in infections has turned up the heat on the
federal government to procure emergency vaccine supplies. An
additional 1 million doses of Moderna was bought from
the European Union on Sunday while vaccine swap deals with
Britain and Singapore were executed over the last two weeks.
Lieutenant General John Frewen, head of the federal
government's vaccination taskforce, said there would be enough
vaccines from the middle of October to fully inoculate every
eligible person. The COVID-19 vaccination drive was expanded on
Monday to include around one million children aged 12-15.
Australian biotech company CSL, which locally
produces the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said a
positive case was detected at its Melbourne facility but
production would not be interrupted.
Australia's total cases stand at around 75,300, including
1,098 deaths, although the mortality rate in the latest outbreak
is lower than last year.
A total of 1,257 new cases were registered in New South
Wales on Monday, while neighbouring Victoria reported 473 new
infections, its biggest one-day rise for 2021.
(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sam Holmes and Stephen
Coates)