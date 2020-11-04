Australia signs two more COVID-19 vaccine deals

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia signed two deals on
Thursday to buy 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from
Novavax and 10 million from Pfizer and BioNTech
as the country's virus hot spot reported zero cases
for the sixth straight day.
Thursday's agreements follow deals in September worth A$1.7
billion ($1.22 billion) with AstraZeneca and CSL Ltd
for a total of nearly 85 million vaccine doses. The
deals with Novax, Pfizer and BioNTech are worth about A$1.5
billion.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government was on
track to roll out the coronavirus vaccines in the country from
March next year.
"That gives us the potential to make sure that every
Australian has access to a vaccine during the course of 2021,"
Hunt told Sky News on Thursday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with AstraZeneca's and
Novavax's are among the leading candidates in the race to be the
first to get regulatory approval in the United States and
Europe.
Australia has been reporting new daily coronavirus cases in
single digits in recent days after effectively stamping out a
second wave of outbreak in the second most populous state of
Victoria.
Victoria's run of no cases for almost a week prompted the
country's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) to reopen
its border from Nov. 23.
Qantas Airways said it would operate thousands of
flights from Melbourne and regional Victoria to NSW during the
summer after authorities eased regional border restrictions.
Australia has reported just over 27,600 cases, including 907
deaths, far less than most other developed countries. Victoria
accounts for more than 73% of the national cases and 90% of
deaths.
($1 = 1.3916 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Aurora Ellis)