ASTRAZENECA PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Australia signs two more COVID-19 vaccine deals

11/04/2020 | 05:46pm EST

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia signed two deals on Thursday to buy 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Novavax and 10 million from Pfizer and BioNTech as the country's virus hot spot reported zero cases for the sixth straight day.

Thursday's agreements follow deals in September worth A$1.7 billion ($1.22 billion) with AstraZeneca and CSL Ltd for a total of nearly 85 million vaccine doses. The deals with Novax, Pfizer and BioNTech are worth about A$1.5 billion.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government was on track to roll out the coronavirus vaccines in the country from March next year.

"That gives us the potential to make sure that every Australian has access to a vaccine during the course of 2021," Hunt told Sky News on Thursday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with AstraZeneca's and Novavax's are among the leading candidates in the race to be the first to get regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.

Australia has been reporting new daily coronavirus cases in single digits in recent days after effectively stamping out a second wave of outbreak in the second most populous state of Victoria.

Victoria's run of no cases for almost a week prompted the country's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) to reopen its border from Nov. 23.

Qantas Airways said it would operate thousands of flights from Melbourne and regional Victoria to NSW during the summer after authorities eased regional border restrictions.

Australia has reported just over 27,600 cases, including 907 deaths, far less than most other developed countries. Victoria accounts for more than 73% of the national cases and 90% of deaths.

($1 = 1.3916 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 6.88% 8511 Delayed Quote.4.68%
BIONTECH SE 3.98% 90.69 Delayed Quote.157.44%
CSL LIMITED -0.14% 291.58 End-of-day quote.5.74%
NOVAVAX, INC. 4.34% 87.27 Delayed Quote.2,001.51%
NUFARM LIMITED 0.00% 3.49 End-of-day quote.-39.72%
PFIZER INC. 3.15% 37.33 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.44% 4936.3 End-of-day quote.16.86%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 2.24% 4.57 End-of-day quote.-35.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 668 M - -
Net income 2020 3 056 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 112 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.68%136 564
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.05%364 607
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.34%287 350
PFIZER INC.-7.63%201 103
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.43%194 549
NOVARTIS AG-19.03%185 528
