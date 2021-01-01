Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:36:42 am
7343 GBX   -0.78%
04:36aBioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps - Spiegel
RE
12:56aSensex, Nifty start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
12:52aIndian shares start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps - Spiegel

01/01/2021 | 09:36am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - BioNTech is working flat out with partner Pfizer to boost production of their COVID-19 vaccine, its founders said, warning there would be gaps in supply until other vaccines were rolled out.

The German biotech startup has led the vaccine race but its shot has been slow to arrive in the European Union due to relatively slow approval from the bloc's health regulator and the small size of the order placed by Brussels.

The delays have caused consternation in Germany, where some regions had to temporarily close vaccination centres days after the launch of an inoculation drive on Dec. 27.

"At the moment it doesn't look good - a hole is appearing because there's a lack of other approved vaccines and we have to fill the gap with our own vaccine," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told news weekly Spiegel in an interview.

A shot from Moderna is expected to be cleared by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Jan. 6.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged the EMA to also quickly approve a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca that Britain cleared this week. The EU timeline for that treatment remains uncertain.

Sahin said the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, which uses messenger RNA to instruct the human immune system to fight the coronavirus, should be able to cope with a variant first detected in Britain that appears to be more contagious.

"We are testing whether our vaccine can also neutralise this variant, and will soon know more," he said.

Asked about coping with a strong mutation, he said it would be possible to tweak the vaccine as required within six weeks - though such new treatments might require additional regulatory approvals.

NEW PRODUCTION LINE PLANNED

Sahin founded BioNTech with his wife, Oezlem Tuereci, who is the company's chief medical officer. Both faulted the EU's decision to spread orders in the expectation that more vaccines would be quickly approved.

The United States ordered 600 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine in July, while the EU waited until November to place an order of half that size.

"At some point it became clear that it would not be possible to deliver so quickly," Tuereci told Spiegel. "By then it was already too late to place follow-on orders."

BioNTech hopes to launch a new production line in Marburg, Germany, in February that could produce 250 million doses in the first half of the year, said Sahin.

Talks are under way with contract manufacturers on boosting output and there should be greater clarity by the end of January, he added.

Sahin also said BioNTech would make its vaccine, which requires storage at around minus 70 Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit), easier to handle. A next-generation vaccine that would keep at higher temperatures could be ready by late summer.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Douglas Busvine


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.78% 7343 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
BIONTECH SE -2.88% 81.52 Delayed Quote.140.61%
MODERNA, INC. -5.99% 104.47 Delayed Quote.434.10%
PFIZER INC. 0.19% 36.81 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:36aBioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps - Spiegel
RE
12:56aSensex, Nifty start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
12:52aIndian shares start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
2020MARKET CHATTER : Dealmaking Worldwide Reportedly Falls to Three-Year Low in Year..
MT
2020ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Fewer companies caught the deal bug in the year of the..
RE
2020China OKs 1st homegrown vaccine as COVID-19 surges globally
AQ
2020What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
2020Sinopharm Wins Regulatory Greenlight for COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
2020ASTRAZENECA : INSTANT VIEW 3-China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm COVID..
RE
2020Indonesia receives 1.8 mln more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 441 M - 19 337 M
Net income 2020 2 985 M - 2 183 M
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - 9 682 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B 96 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123,04 $
Last Close Price 100,15 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.72%131 259
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.89%410 808
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.59%299 047
NOVARTIS AG-8.98%215 322
PFIZER INC.-0.84%204 215
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.06%203 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ