Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed weeks

01/08/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The active ingredients needed to fill and finish millions of doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, previously slated to arrive in the country on Saturday, may not land until the end of the month, a local partner said on Friday.

The delay is a setback for the federal government, which has made the AstraZeneca vaccine the centerpiece of a vaccine plan that has come under attack for its slow rollout.

The federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center, which was counting on the shipment Saturday in order to supply the government with doses this month, said it was in talks to import more finished doses of the vaccine, likely from India.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the active ingredient is ready to be shipped to Brazil, but is still waiting for an export license from China, where it is produced.

In parallel, Fiocruz is negotiating the importation of more ready doses of the vaccine, beyond the 2 million already negotiated with the Serum Institute of India. Fiocruz said additional imports, if possible, would likely come from India.

Earlier on Friday, Fiocruz requested an emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca vaccines coming from India, which are expected to arrive in Brazil in the middle of this month.

By the end of the year, the federal government hopes to receive more than 200 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Fiocruz, which will initially fill and finish imported ingredients before ramping up entirely local production.

The government has said that, in a best-case scenario, it will start vaccinations on Jan. 20.

Brazil is also relying on a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. The Chinese company's Brazilian production partner also filed on Friday for emergency use authorization with health regulator Anvisa, the day after announcing results from a late-stage trial. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.05% 7471 Delayed Quote.2.06%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.25% 6.6218 Delayed Quote.3.28%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:49pBrazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed weeks
RE
03:37pCOVID SCIENCE-Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works against virus variants in lab; ar..
RE
03:26pBrazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed by weeks
RE
03:23pJanssen reports adverse event in Brazil COVID-19 trial unrelated to vaccine
RE
12:11pS.Africa testing vaccines on variant, hopes for results within 2 weeks
RE
11:53aWHO TELLS RICH COUNTRIES : stop cutting the vaccines queue
RE
08:52aModerna Gets UK Vaccine Approval Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns; Pfizer-BioNTech Sho..
MT
07:43aMARKET CHATTER : UK Reportedly Set to Approve Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine for Eme..
MT
04:22aEU countries cannot negotiate separate vaccine deals - EU chief
RE
04:13aASTRAZENECA : Iran leader bans import of U.S., UK COVID-19 vaccines, demands san..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 440 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 98 069 M 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 125,72 $
Last Close Price 74,71 $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.06%133 011
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.90%422 181
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.67%288 836
MERCK & CO., INC.2.71%212 573
NOVARTIS AG-1.63%211 672
PFIZER INC.0.68%205 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ