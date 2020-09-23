Brazil's Sao Paulo likely to start COVID-19 immunization in December

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The governor of Brazil's São
Paulo state, João Doria, said on Wednesday the state is likely
to start to immunize its population with China's Sinovac
vaccine for COVID-19 in mid-December, pending regulatory
approval.
Brazil has the third-highest number of cases of coronavirus
in the world, leading vaccine makers to seek out
South America's largest country to test their candidates.
São Paulo is one of the sites of Phase III clinical trials
for the Sinovac vaccine conducted by the state's Butantan
Institute, a leading biomedical research center.
Doria told a news conference 5 million doses of the vaccine
are expected to arrive in São Paulo, the country's most populous
state, in October. The state has a deal with Sinovac for 60
million doses to be delivered by the end of February, which
Doria said is enough to vaccinate the state's entire population.
Sinovac's Latin America head, Xing Han, said the results of
the Phase III trials should be out in two months.
Brazilian state governments have been aggressive in courting
vaccine makers, with Bahia and Parana states striking deals to
test and buy or produce the Russian Sputnik 5 vaccine.
Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech received
Brazilian regulatory approval last week to expand trials of
their vaccine in São Paulo and Bahia states.
The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and University
of Oxford has a production and distribution deal with the
federal biomedical research institute Fiocruz and it is also
being tested in Brazil by the federal university of Sao Paulo.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo, Writing by Carolina
Mandl and Jake Spring
Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Matthew Lewis)