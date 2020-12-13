Brazil's top court orders gov't to set date for COVID-19 vaccination plan

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court on
Sunday gave the country's health minister 48 hours to fix the
starting date for a national vaccination program to fight the
world's second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus.
A member of the court, Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, ordered
Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to tell the country when the
plan to vaccinate against COVID-19 announced on Saturday will be
launched, the court said in a statement.
President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government has been
criticized by state governors and public health experts for
being unprepared to deal with the pandemic and coming up with a
hastily put together and deficient plan.
The plan sets an initial goal of vaccinating 51 million
people, or one-fourth of the population, in the first half of
2021, giving priority to the most vulnerable such as health
workers, elderly people and indigenous communities.
But it does not say when it will go into effect. The court
had given the ministry a deadline to announce a plan.
The ministry said in response to a request for comment that
it is waiting to be formally informed by the court.
Brazil reported on Sunday 21,825 additional confirmed
coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 279 deaths from
COVID-19.
The South American country has now registered 6,901,952
cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll
has risen to 181,402, the second highest after the United
States, according to ministry data.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing
by Daniel Wallis)