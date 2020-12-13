Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brazil's top court orders gov't to set date for COVID-19 vaccination plan

12/13/2020 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court on Sunday gave the country's health minister 48 hours to fix the starting date for a national vaccination program to fight the world's second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus.

A member of the court, Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, ordered Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to tell the country when the plan to vaccinate against COVID-19 announced on Saturday will be launched, the court said in a statement.

President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government has been criticized by state governors and public health experts for being unprepared to deal with the pandemic and coming up with a hastily put together and deficient plan.

The plan sets an initial goal of vaccinating 51 million people, or one-fourth of the population, in the first half of 2021, giving priority to the most vulnerable such as health workers, elderly people and indigenous communities.

But it does not say when it will go into effect. The court had given the ministry a deadline to announce a plan.

The ministry said in response to a request for comment that it is waiting to be formally informed by the court.

Brazil reported on Sunday 21,825 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 279 deaths from COVID-19.

The South American country has now registered 6,901,952 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 181,402, the second highest after the United States, according to ministry data. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.70% 8160 Delayed Quote.7.27%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.25% 6.1433 Delayed Quote.35.52%
MODERNA, INC. 0.80% 156.93 Delayed Quote.702.30%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:43pBrazil's top court orders gov't to set date for COVID-19 vaccination plan
RE
10:46aU.S. expects to have immunized 100 mln against COVID-19 by end of March -Slao..
RE
12/12Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan
RE
12/12Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan
RE
12/12ASTRAZENECA : to buy Boston pharmaceutical firm Alexion for $39B
AQ
12/12ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand i..
RE
12/12ASTRAZENECA : Alexion Splurge Could Attract a Crowd-- Heard on the Street
DJ
12/12AstraZeneca Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 4th Update
DJ
12/12AstraZeneca Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
12/12ASTRAZENECA : Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 453 M - -
Net income 2020 3 021 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,9x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,85x
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 122,36 $
Last Close Price 107,95 $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC7.27%141 591
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%402 647
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.66%293 415
PFIZER INC.10.78%228 561
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.79%209 892
NOVARTIS AG-11.25%208 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ