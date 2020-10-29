Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Britain expects verdict on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before AstraZeneca's - Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 12:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign outside Pfizer Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Senior sources in the British government expect that a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc-backed COVID-19 vaccine works will be available before the results are in on AstraZeneca Plc competing vaccine, the Times reported.

Britain believes that the vaccine, which Pfizer is co-developing with Germany's BioNTech SE, could be ready to distribute before Christmas, the report said.

Pfizer's Chief Executive Albert Bourla has previously said the company could release data on whether or not the vaccine works as early as this month.

The U.S. drugmaker said this week if trials are successful the company expects to file for emergency authorization of the vaccine candidate from U.S. regulators shortly after it has enough safety data in late November.

Britain has agreed supply deals for six vaccine candidates including frontrunners from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10/28GSK warns COVID-19 will dent full-year earnings
RE
10/28ASTRAZENECA : Clinical trials to study AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine resume glo..
AQ
10/28ASTRAZENECA : Forxiga cardiovascular outcomes benefit approved in China
AQ
10/28ASTRAZENECA : U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug
RE
10/28THE UNIVERSITY OF STRATHCLYDE : Construction starts on the Medicines Manufacturi..
AQ
10/28ANALYSIS : Australia's star vaccine maker not immune to virus anxiety
RE
10/28Sanofi, GSK to supply vaccine doses to WHO-backed alliance
RE
10/28Sanofi, GSK to supply vaccine doses to WHO-backed alliance
RE
10/28ASTRAZENECA : Says Forxiga's Cardiovascular Outcomes Benefit Is Approved in Chin..
DJ
10/27Pfizer Says Covid-19 Vaccine Late-Stage Trial Almost Fully Enrolled -- 3rd Up..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 659 M - -
Net income 2020 3 027 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,4x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,53x
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 118,34 $
Last Close Price 102,36 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC3.59%138 207
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.12%376 848
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.22%283 828
PFIZER INC.-7.96%207 994
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.09%197 256
NOVARTIS AG-19.31%180 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group