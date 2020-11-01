Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 06:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday Britain's health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential coronavirus vaccine.

"We confirm the MHRA's (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) rolling review of our potential COVID-19 vaccine," an AstraZeneca spokesman said.

In rolling reviews, regulators are able to see clinical data in real time and have dialogue with drug makers on manufacturing processes and trials to accelerate the approval process.

The approach is designed to speed up evaluations of promising drugs or vaccines during a public health emergency.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is being developed along with the University of Oxford. Bloomberg reported on Friday that MHRA had also begun an accelerated review for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca and Pfizer are among the frontrunners in the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, with the race also including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. Their vaccine candidates are in late-stage trials, interim data from which are expected in the coming weeks.

The British drug maker said on Monday its COVID-19 experimental vaccine produces an immune response in both old and young adults. The vaccine also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, it said.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.19 million people globally, damaged the world economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.

Work began on the Oxford vaccine in January. Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the viral vector vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Kanishka Singh


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.40% 7766 Delayed Quote.2.09%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.93% 4985 End-of-day quote.18.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10/30SINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil will buy China COVID-19 vaccine, VP Mourão says, contra..
RE
10/30THE LATEST : U.S. COVID-19 cases surge past 9 million
AQ
10/30Lonza to make COVID-19 antibody combination for AstraZeneca
RE
10/30Pfizer, Astra Vaccine With Oxford Under Accelerated UK Reviews- Bloomberg Ne..
RE
10/30ASTRAZENECA : sells commercial rights to two drugs in $400 million deal
RE
10/30ASTRAZENECA : Atacand to be divested to Cheplapharm in more than 70 countries
AQ
10/30ASTRAZENECA : to Sell Atacand Rights in Around 70 Countries for $400 Million
DJ
10/30BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
RE
10/30LONZA : to make COVID-19 antibody combination for AstraZeneca
RE
10/29EU to fund transfer of COVID-19 patients across borders to prevent hospitals ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 659 M - -
Net income 2020 3 027 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,6x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,45x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 118,34 $
Last Close Price 100,57 $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.09%132 036
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.01%360 948
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.13%275 049
PFIZER INC.-9.44%197 158
MERCK & CO., INC.-17.31%190 224
NOVARTIS AG-22.21%177 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group