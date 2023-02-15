Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:43:10 2023-02-15 am EST
11453.00 GBX   -0.56%
04:34aBryan Garnier starts Unilever with 'neutral'
AN
02/14Natco Pharma Seeks US FDA Approval for Generic Olaparib Tablets in US
MT
02/13Sophia Genetics Expands AstraZeneca Collaboration to Include Cancer Drug Development
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bryan Garnier starts Unilever with 'neutral'

02/15/2023 | 04:34am EST
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Stifel cuts AstraZeneca price target to 12,650 (12,800) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS raises M&G price target to 235 (215) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS raises Legal & General price target to 250 (240) pence - 'neutral'

----------

UBS raises Aviva price target to 505 (490) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bryan Garnier starts Unilever with 'neutral'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Coca-Cola HBC target to 2,580 (2,420) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bank of America raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,700 (2,500) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,600 (2,500) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Oddo BHF raises Tui price target to 1.80 (1.50) EUR - 'underperform'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Tui price target to 168 (152) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Tui price target to 1.90 (1.80) EUR - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg raises Pets at Home price target to 430 (370) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts Trainline price target to 270 (280) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Barclays cuts Domino's Pizza price target to 370 (410) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan raises Spectris price target to 3,100 (3,050) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.43% 11466 Delayed Quote.2.67%
AVIVA PLC 0.09% 443.45 Delayed Quote.0.05%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.08% 35.62 Delayed Quote.7.55%
BARCLAYS PLC -8.42% 172.8 Delayed Quote.18.17%
COCA-COLA HBC AG 2.11% 2083 Delayed Quote.3.29%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.26% 11.522 Delayed Quote.9.10%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC -0.75% 315.6 Delayed Quote.8.38%
FTSE 100 -0.09% 7948.11 Delayed Quote.6.59%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.24% 20067.2 Delayed Quote.6.74%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC 0.35% 255.8 Delayed Quote.2.08%
M&G PLC 0.20% 200.7502 Delayed Quote.6.63%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.26% 1158.8 Real-time Quote.6.18%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 1.41% 375.2 Delayed Quote.30.47%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.05% 1616.8 Real-time Quote.6.40%
SPECTRIS PLC 0.98% 3202 Delayed Quote.5.63%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -1.67% 59.59 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
TRAINLINE PLC -1.94% 257.1 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
TUI AG -0.33% 1.948 Delayed Quote.28.36%
UNILEVER PLC -0.47% 4244.5 Delayed Quote.2.02%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:34aBryan Garnier starts Unilever with 'neutral'
AN
02/14Natco Pharma Seeks US FDA Approval for Generic Olaparib Tablets in US
MT
02/13Sophia Genetics Expands AstraZeneca Collaboration to Include Cancer Drug Development
MT
02/13Astrazeneca : Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K
PU
02/13SOPHiA GENETICS SA Expands Partnership With AstraZeneca to Include Multimodal Approache..
CI
02/13AstraZeneca Expands Partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS to Develop Cancer Treatments
MT
02/10FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.4% as Economic Pessimism Rises
DJ
02/10Rate worries keep European stocks in check
AN
02/10European Equities Trend Lower Friday, But Likely to End Week Higher
MT
02/10Rq bio strengthens board with industry-leading infectious disease experts joining as no..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 465 M - -
Net income 2022 4 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 217 B 217 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,42x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 139,97 $
Average target price 154,89 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC2.67%216 926
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.27%423 651
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-4.22%330 244
NOVO NORDISK A/S5.97%322 433
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.99%275 699
ABBVIE INC.-5.58%269 761