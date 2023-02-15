(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
FTSE 100
Stifel cuts AstraZeneca price target to 12,650 (12,800) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises M&G price target to 235 (215) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises Legal & General price target to 250 (240) pence - 'neutral'
UBS raises Aviva price target to 505 (490) pence - 'buy'
Bryan Garnier starts Unilever with 'neutral'
Deutsche Bank raises Coca-Cola HBC target to 2,580 (2,420) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,700 (2,500) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,600 (2,500) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Oddo BHF raises Tui price target to 1.80 (1.50) EUR - 'underperform'
Deutsche Bank raises Tui price target to 168 (152) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank raises Tui price target to 1.90 (1.80) EUR - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Pets at Home price target to 430 (370) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Trainline price target to 270 (280) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays cuts Domino's Pizza price target to 370 (410) pence - 'equal weight'
JPMorgan raises Spectris price target to 3,100 (3,050) pence - 'neutral'
