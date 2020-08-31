CABEI approves $400 mln loan to Central American nations for vaccine

TEGUCIGALPA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Central American Bank
for Economic Integration (CABEI) has approved a $400 million
loan to seven regional nations and the Dominican Republic for
the acquisition and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, the
bank said in a statement on Monday.
Latin American nations have worried they will be left at the
back of the queue when a vaccine is developed as wealthier
nations such as the United States and Britain have sought to buy
early supplies from leading vaccine manufacturers.
Argentina and Mexico, two partner nations of CABEI, have
already signed deals with the University of Oxford and
pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc to mass-produce
vaccines for countries across the region.
Dante Mossi, CABEI's president, said the deal will allow
"timely and efficient" access for Central America.
"This approval ... allows the countries in the Central
American region to access this medical supply when it becomes
available and to implement immunization actions for their
population," CABEI said in a statement.
Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras,
Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic will each receive
$50 million as part of an emergency support program for the
coronavirus pandemic.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Writing by Drazen Jorgic
Editing by Matthew Lewis)