Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/26 11:35:10 am EDT
10546.00 GBX   -0.51%
02:30pCOVID SCIENCE-Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients
RE
01:07pCancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive
RE
05/25ASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVID SCIENCE-Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients

05/26/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 26 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Breakthrough infections may be less contagious

Fully vaccinated individuals who get infected with the coronavirus spread the infection to fewer people and are contagious for less time compared to people who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, a small study from South Korea suggests.

In 173 hospital workers with COVID-19, including 50 who had breakthrough infections, researchers found that the virus had been transmitted to others in the hospital by 7% of the vaccinated group compared with 26% of the unvaccinated, even though the two groups had similar viral loads when diagnosed. In a separate group of 45 people with mild COVID-19 who were being quarantined, the researchers observed shedding of infectious virus particles for four days in the six people who had been fully vaccinated, 8 days in the 11 partially vaccinated people, and 10 days in the 28 unvaccinated people. All of the infections were acquired before the Omicron variant was circulating, the researchers noted on Tuesday in JAMA Network Open https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2792598.

"Data from this study provide important evidence that despite the possibility of breakthrough infections, COVID-19 vaccinations remain critically useful for controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2," the researchers said.

Vaccine protection wanes faster for cancer patients

COVID-19 vaccines are effective in most cancer patients, but less so than in the general population and the efficacy wanes more quickly, according to a large study.

When the Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant in the UK, researchers tracked 377,194 individuals with cancer and more than 28 million people without malignancies. After two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca, overall vaccine effectiveness against infection was 69.8% in the general population and only slightly lower, at 65.5%, for cancer patients, the researchers reported on Monday in The Lancet Oncology https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(22)00202-9/fulltext. Three-to-six months later, however, vaccine effectiveness was 61.4% in the general population but had dropped to 47% in the cancer group. The vaccines were 83.3% effective against COVID-related hospitalization and 93.4% effective against death for cancer patients, but this protection also waned within three-to-six months, the researchers said. Vaccine effectiveness was lowest and waned most quickly in people with lymphoma or leukemia. In cancer patients who had received chemotherapy or radiotherapy in the past 12 months, vaccine effectiveness was lower and waned faster than in cancer patients who did not receive treatments within the past year.

"This study... highlights the importance of vaccination booster programs and rapid access to COVID-19 treatments for people undergoing cancer treatments," study leader Peter Johnson of the University of Southampton said in a statement.

MRI technique may yield clues to long COVID breathlessness

In people with lasting breathlessness after COVID-19, a special type of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) reveals lung abnormalities that traditional imaging techniques do not detect, a small study shows.

In 23 patients with shortness of breath lasting for months after COVID-19, including 11 who had not required hospitalization, the researchers performed hyperpolarized xenon 129MRI, or Hp-XeMRI, to look for abnormalities in gas exchange - the way oxygen and carbon dioxide move between the lungs and the blood. All participants had normal or near normal CT scans and lung function tests, but in both groups, Hp-XeMRI showed abnormalities in gas transfer, the research team reported on Tuesday in Radiology https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/full/10.1148/radiol.220069. They cannot explain the abnormalities, and they do not know for sure yet whether the abnormalities are actually contributing to patients' symptoms. But shortness of breath is among the most common symptoms reported by people with long COVID, and the researchers hope the findings in this small study will be a clue to the cause.

"Using Hp-XeMRI may enable us to further understand the cause of breathlessness in long COVID patients, and ultimately lead to better treatments to improve this often debilitating symptom," study co-author James Grist from the University of Oxford said in a statement.

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:30pCOVID SCIENCE-Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes ..
RE
01:07pCancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive
RE
05/25ASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/25French health body backs new COVID vaccine booster campaign for this autumn
RE
05/24Indian vaccine giant Serum plans African plant in global expansion
RE
05/24Danske Bank Initiates Coverage on AstraZeneca With Buy Rating
MT
05/24Vaxzevria approved in the EU as third dose booster against COVID-19
AQ
05/24AstraZeneca aims to transform cancer care with practice-changing data at ASCO 2022
AQ
05/24AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved in the EU as third dose booster against COVID-19
AQ
05/24Trial Scheduled For April 2024 In BMS Patent Case Against AstraZeneca Regarding Anti-PD..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 665 M - -
Net income 2022 5 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 206 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 133,10 $
Average target price 143,66 $
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC22.15%206 235
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.00%472 652
PFIZER, INC.-9.04%301 361
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.16%281 908
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.15%276 358
ABBVIE INC.12.23%268 530