COVID SCIENCE-Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients

May 26 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent
studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further
study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
Breakthrough infections may be less contagious
Fully vaccinated individuals who get infected with the
coronavirus spread the infection to fewer people and are
contagious for less time compared to people who are partially
vaccinated or unvaccinated, a small study from South Korea
suggests.
In 173 hospital workers with COVID-19, including 50 who had
breakthrough infections, researchers found that the virus had
been transmitted to others in the hospital by 7% of the
vaccinated group compared with 26% of the unvaccinated, even
though the two groups had similar viral loads when diagnosed. In
a separate group of 45 people with mild COVID-19 who were being
quarantined, the researchers observed shedding of infectious
virus particles for four days in the six people who had been
fully vaccinated, 8 days in the 11 partially vaccinated people,
and 10 days in the 28 unvaccinated people. All of the infections
were acquired before the Omicron variant was circulating, the
researchers noted on Tuesday in JAMA Network Open https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2792598.
"Data from this study provide important evidence that
despite the possibility of breakthrough infections, COVID-19
vaccinations remain critically useful for controlling the spread
of SARS-CoV-2," the researchers said.
Vaccine protection wanes faster for cancer patients
COVID-19 vaccines are effective in most cancer patients, but
less so than in the general population and the efficacy wanes
more quickly, according to a large study.
When the Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant in
the UK, researchers tracked 377,194 individuals with cancer and
more than 28 million people without malignancies. After two
doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech
or AstraZeneca, overall vaccine effectiveness
against infection was 69.8% in the general population and only
slightly lower, at 65.5%, for cancer patients, the researchers
reported on Monday in The Lancet Oncology https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(22)00202-9/fulltext.
Three-to-six months later, however, vaccine effectiveness was
61.4% in the general population but had dropped to 47% in the
cancer group. The vaccines were 83.3% effective against
COVID-related hospitalization and 93.4% effective against death
for cancer patients, but this protection also waned within
three-to-six months, the researchers said. Vaccine effectiveness
was lowest and waned most quickly in people with lymphoma or
leukemia. In cancer patients who had received chemotherapy or
radiotherapy in the past 12 months, vaccine effectiveness was
lower and waned faster than in cancer patients who did not
receive treatments within the past year.
"This study... highlights the importance of vaccination
booster programs and rapid access to COVID-19 treatments for
people undergoing cancer treatments," study leader Peter Johnson
of the University of Southampton said in a statement.
MRI technique may yield clues to long COVID breathlessness
In people with lasting breathlessness after COVID-19, a
special type of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) reveals lung
abnormalities that traditional imaging techniques do not detect,
a small study shows.
In 23 patients with shortness of breath lasting for months
after COVID-19, including 11 who had not required
hospitalization, the researchers performed hyperpolarized xenon
129MRI, or Hp-XeMRI, to look for abnormalities in gas exchange -
the way oxygen and carbon dioxide move between the lungs and the
blood. All participants had normal or near normal CT scans and
lung function tests, but in both groups, Hp-XeMRI showed
abnormalities in gas transfer, the research team reported on
Tuesday in Radiology https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/full/10.1148/radiol.220069.
They cannot explain the abnormalities, and they do not know for
sure yet whether the abnormalities are actually contributing to
patients' symptoms. But shortness of breath is among the most
common symptoms reported by people with long COVID, and the
researchers hope the findings in this small study will be a clue
to the cause.
"Using Hp-XeMRI may enable us to further understand the
cause of breathlessness in long COVID patients, and ultimately
lead to better treatments to improve this often debilitating
symptom," study co-author James Grist from the University of
Oxford said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)