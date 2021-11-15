COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent
studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further
study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
No link seen between vaccines and menstrual changes
Many women have reported noticing changes in their menstrual
cycle after being vaccinated against COVID-19 but a new study of
1,273 women in the UK found no correlation, according to a
report posted on Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.15.21266317v1.
The women in the study kept careful records of their cycles and
their vaccination dates. "We were unable to detect strong
signals to support the idea" that COVID-19 vaccines are linked
to changes in timing or flow of women's periods, said Victoria
Male from Imperial College London. It is possible that larger
studies, or studies in other countries, might find links, she
said. "It is important to note that most people who report such
a change following vaccination find that their period returns to
normal the following cycle." Other studies have found no
evidence that the vaccines affect female fertility, Male added.
Safe to get COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot together
It is safe to administer COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines
to patients at the same time, and doing so might increase
vaccination rates, according to a report published on Thursday
in The Lancet https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02329-1/fulltext.
Researchers randomly assigned 697 adult volunteers to receive
their second dose of either the mRNA vaccine from
Pfizer/BioNTech or the viral-vector vaccine from
AstraZeneca/Oxford, along with one of three influenza vaccines
for the 2020-2021 season (FluAd or Flucelvax from Seqirus UK or
Flublok from Sanofi) or a placebo. Most reactions to the shots
were mild or moderate, and antibody responses to the vaccines
were not adversely affected by getting two shots at once, the
study found. Giving both vaccines at a single appointment
"should reduce the burden on health-care services for vaccine
delivery, allowing for timely vaccine administration and
protection from COVID-19 and influenza for those in need," the
research team concluded.
Lung cancer patients respond well to COVID-19 vaccines
Lung cancer patients may get good protection from mRNA
COVID-19 vaccines even while undergoing treatments that suppress
the immune system, a small study suggests. From January through
July this year, researchers in France administered the vaccine
from Pfizer/BioNTech to 306 lung cancer patients, 70% of whom
had recently received immunosuppressive therapies that impair
the body's ability to respond to vaccines. Patients with
COVID-19 antibodies from a previous infection received only one
dose; most patients, however, received both doses, according to
a paper released on Monday and scheduled for publication in the
Journal of Thoracic Oncology https://bit.ly/3kEkxKH. About 10%
of the patients failed to develop antibodies in response to the
first two doses and received a third dose, which successfully
induced antibodies in all but three individuals who also had
blood disorders known to impair the effect of the vaccines. The
researchers noted that before vaccines, the death rate among
lung cancer patients who developed COVID-19 was 30%. In this
seven-month study, only eight patients, or 2.6% of the total,
developed mild cases of COVID-19. Because the study was small
and not randomized, the investigators called for more research
to confirm their findings.
