ASTRAZENECA PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canada has signed deal for AstraZeneca vaccine candidate - PM

09/25/2020 | 01:34pm EDT
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Canada has signed a deal with Cambridge-based AstraZeneca PLC to buy up to 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau also told a news conference that Ottawa would invest C$440 million (258.17 million pounds) in the COVID-19 vaccine Global Access Facility, a global procurement mechanism designed to help deliver fair, equitable and timely access to vaccines.

Canada has already struck agreements for a total of around 300 million doses of vaccine candidates from Pfizer Inc, Novavax Inc, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The AstraZeneca medication is among the leading candidates in the global race for a vaccine, now in late-stage trials in Britain, South Africa and elsewhere.

Trials were halted in early September after one participant developed a serious illness. The U.S. trial remains paused, but others have resumed.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

