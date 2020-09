Canada has signed deal for AstraZeneca vaccine candidate - PM

Trudeau also told a news conference that Ottawa would invest C$440 million (258.17 million pounds) in the COVID-19 vaccine Global Access Facility, a global procurement mechanism designed to help deliver fair, equitable and timely access to vaccines.

Canada has already struck agreements for a total of around 300 million doses of vaccine candidates from Pfizer Inc, Novavax Inc, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The AstraZeneca medication is among the leading candidates in the global race for a vaccine, now in late-stage trials in Britain, South Africa and elsewhere.

Trials were halted in early September after one participant developed a serious illness. The U.S. trial remains paused, but others have resumed.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Aurora Ellis)