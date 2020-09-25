Log in
Canada's biggest provinces seek clampdown on social gatherings as coronavirus cases top 150,000

09/25/2020 | 05:17pm EDT
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Canada's two most populous provinces on Friday moved to clamp down further on social gatherings in a bid to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections that since the start of the pandemic now total more than 150,000 nationwide.

Ontario ordered the closure of bars and restaurants from midnight to 5 a.m. except for takeout and delivery and said strip clubs would have to shut down from Saturday.

Premier Doug Ford, whose government has already slashed the size of permitted gatherings indoor and outdoors, repeated his concerns that the majority of new cases were in people under 40.

"I can tell you I don't see seniors going into nightclubs too often," he told a daily briefing.

Health officials in Canada have been making increasingly gloomy comments in recent days. Theresa Tam, the chief medical officer, told reporters on Friday that some local authorities could be overwhelmed unless the wave was curbed.

"We now have active cases in every single province. What we do now will be critical for the weeks and months to come," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the same event.

In Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dube urged residents to cut down on social interactions.

"We're asking you to make a special effort for the next 28 days," he told a news conference, saying the government did not want to close bars because people might then attend private parties that are harder to control.

Ontario and Quebec together account for 79% of the 150,140 cases reported in Canada so far and 93% of the 9,249 deaths.

Trudeau said Canada signed a deal with AstraZeneca PLC to buy up to 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. It is among the leading candidates in the global race for a vaccine.

Canada has now signed deals for a total of around 300 million doses of vaccine candidates from a number of major pharmaceutical firms.

By Mahad Arale and Allison Lampert

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 694 M - -
Net income 2020 3 079 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
Yield 2020 3,29%
Capitalization 113 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,71x
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 117,86 $
Last Close Price 85,76 $
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC12.51%142 954
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.82%380 891
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.67%305 409
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.58%210 306
PFIZER, INC.-8.12%198 714
NOVARTIS AG-12.73%190 455
