Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canada wants to be at 'front of line' for coronavirus vaccines, signs deals with Novavax and Johnson & Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

Canada reached an agreement in principle on Monday with both Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson for millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Canada's two agreements follow separate deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc announced weeks ago, and are the latest example of countries rushing to secure access to vaccines.

Canada is also in "the final stages of negotiations" to secure AstraZeneca's potential vaccine and is in talks to secure more doses of the Pfizer vaccine candidate, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said.

"What we are trying to do is make sure that when a vaccine is developed, we are at the front of the line," Anand told reporters.

Canada has a population of about 38 million, and the four vaccine agreements signed so far "give Canada at least 88 million doses with options to obtain tens of millions more," Trudeau said when he announced the deals in Montreal.

All four agreements announced so far have options to purchase further doses if needed, officials said.

Trudeau also said the government will invest C$126 million (72.3 million pounds) over two years to build a biomanufacturing facility at the Human Health Therapeutics Research Centre in Montreal capable of producing up to 2 million doses of a vaccine per month by next year.

Last week, Canada's National Research Council said it had ended its partnership on a coronavirus vaccine with China's CanSino Biologics because the company lacked the authority to ship the vaccine.

Separately, Canada extended to the end of October a program to provide loans of up to C$40,000, a quarter of which is forgivable, to small businesses struggling amid the pandemic. It had been due to expire on Monday.

Novavax said it expects to finalize an advance purchase agreement to supply doses of the vaccine, beginning as early as the second quarter of next year.

Novavax has agreed to supply up to 76 million doses of its experimental vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson will supply up to 38 million doses of its vaccine candidate.

Both agreements are subject to the vaccines obtaining licenses from Health Canada.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Shares of Novavax were up 1.7% at $109.59 and Johnson & Johnson shares were little changed at $153.72 on Monday afternoon.

By Steve Scherer

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.91% 8340 Delayed Quote.9.64%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -5.41% 164.3 End-of-day quote.178.71%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.23% 1.55541 Delayed Quote.7.05%
HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.68 End-of-day quote.-43.33%
MODERNA, INC. -4.37% 64.48 Delayed Quote.245.04%
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION -2.29% 55.82 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
NOVAVAX, INC. 2.09% 110.05 Delayed Quote.2,607.04%
PFIZER LIMITED -3.18% 4594.85 End-of-day quote.8.78%
PFIZER, INC. -0.54% 37.705 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:33pCanada wants to be at 'front of line' for coronavirus vaccines, signs deals w..
RE
08:11aGSK, partner Vir join race to find COVID-19 antibody treatment
RE
06:00aScientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China
RE
04:00aASTRAZENECA : Farxiga's DAPA-CKD trial at ESC
PU
08/30ASTRAZENECA : FARXIGA Demonstrated Unprecedented Reduction in the Risk of Kidney..
BU
08/30ASTRAZENECA : diabetes drug improves survival in kidney disease patients study s..
RE
08/30Astrazeneca says farxiga reduced the composite measure of a worsening of rena..
RE
08/30Astrazeneca says farxiga reduced death from any cause by 31% in patients with..
RE
08/30COVID-19 VACCINE DIPLOMACY : Mexico courts allies across ideological spectrum
RE
08/28ASTRAZENECA : UK moves to fast-track coronavirus vaccine if safety tests passed
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 711 M - -
Net income 2020 3 075 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,1x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,98x
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 115,02 $
Last Close Price 111,33 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC9.64%146 060
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.33%404 507
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.16%296 641
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.83%216 629
PFIZER, INC.-3.24%210 661
NOVARTIS AG-14.94%190 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group