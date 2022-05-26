Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/26 11:35:10 am EDT
10546.00 GBX   -0.51%
01:07pCancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive
RE
05/25ASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/25French health body backs new COVID vaccine booster campaign for this autumn
RE
Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive

05/26/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Exterior photos of the North America headquarters of AstraZeneca

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Although cancer screening and diagnosis was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting advances in medical technology and greater diversity in clinical trials could help treatments in the future, an AstraZeneca executive said.

Testing and diagnosis rates for cancer dropped by 15% to 25% over the past two years as people skipped routine checkups, Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of oncology at AstraZeneca, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos.

"What that means is that we are diagnosing cancer patients late," Fredrickson said this week, with cancer outcomes being best when diagnosed early.

Efforts to minimise patients having to go to healthcare facilities, wider adoption of telemedicine, and bringing trials to patients rather than have patients come to trials are "particularly important," Fredrickson said.

"Clinical trial diversity is one of the most important steps to ... deliver cancer therapies in an equitable way across the globe," he said.

Fredrickson said he was more optimistic on the detection and treatment of lung and breast cancer, as new drugs and treatment plans have improved survival rates in certain settings.

Public-private partnerships will be important in improving cancer diagnosis and survival rates, he said, pointing to Egypt's strategy to tackle prevalent cancers and U.S. President Joe Biden's revival of the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative.

The programme, an Obama administration initiative revived by Biden in February, aims to improve cancer detection and prevention, while encouraging cancer research.

(This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum. Join GMF on Refinitiv Messenger: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Divya Chowdhury and Lisa Pauline Mattackal


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 665 M - -
Net income 2022 5 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 206 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 133,10 $
Average target price 143,66 $
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC22.15%206 235
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.00%472 652
PFIZER, INC.-9.04%301 361
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.16%281 908
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.15%276 358
ABBVIE INC.12.23%268 530