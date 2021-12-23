Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Case data, vaccine news mark small victories in Omicron battle

12/23/2021 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows vials labelled

LONDON (Reuters) - Two vaccine manufacturers said their shots offered protection against Omicron, as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospitalisations than the Delta coronavirus variant, supporting conclusions reached in South Africa.

Coronavirus infections have soared across much of the world as highly infectious Omicron has spread, triggering new curbs in many countries. World Health Organization officials have said, however, that it is too soon to draw firm conclusions about its virulence.

First identified last month in Southern Africa and Hong Kong, the variant is quickly becoming dominant in much of western Europe including Britain, where daily infections have soared beyond 100,000.

Preliminary data had indicated Omicron was more resistant to vaccines developed before it emerged. But increases in hospitalisations and deaths in Britain since Omicron took hold have been more gradual, researchers said.

University of Edinburgh researchers who tracked 22,205 patients infected with Omicron said late on Wednesday that the number who needed to be hospitalised was 68% lower than they would have expected, based on the rate in patients with Delta.

Imperial College London researchers said they saw evidence over the last two weeks of a 40% to 45% reduction in the risk of hospitalisation for Omicron relative to Delta.

Raghib Ali, senior clinical research associate at the University of Cambridge, said scientists had warned that, with the surge in UK cases, even a small proportion of hospitalisations could overwhelm the heathcare system.

However, the UK data was encouraging and "may help justify the government's decision not to expand restrictions on social gathering over Christmas in England," he said.

AstraZeneca meanwhile said on Thursday that a three-course dose of its COVID-19 vaccine offered protection against the variant, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

Findings from the study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, match those from rivals Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna.

The study on AstraZeneca's vaccine, Vaxzevria, showed that after a three-dose course, neutralising levels against Omicron were broadly similar to those against Delta after two doses.

Hours earlier, Novavax Inc said early data showed its vaccine - authorised for use this week by European Union regulators and the WHO but yet to be approved by the United States - also generated an immune response against Omicron.

DELTA STILL SPREADING TOO

As financial markets welcomed the signs that Omicron might be less severe than feared, global shares extended a rally on Thursday while safe-haven bonds and currencies eased.

Beyond western Europe, the Delta variant continued to spread.

The coronavirus death toll in Russia, where officials said this week they had detected only 41 Omicron cases, passed 600,000 on Thursday, Reuters calculations based on official data showed, after a surge of infections linked to Delta.

Only the United States and Brazil have recorded more coronavirus deaths.

The Chinese city of Xian, where no Omicron cases have been detected, put its 13 million residents in a lockdown as the daily count of domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections rose for a sixth day running..

The UK data on hospitalisations was supported by a study released on Wednesday by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

But NICD researchers included several caveats.

"It is difficult to disentangle the relative contribution of high levels of previous population immunity versus intrinsic lower virulence to the observed lower disease severity," they wrote.

The WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, also said the U.N. agency did not have enough data to draw firm conclusions. The data on Omicron was still "messy," she told a briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.


Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux around the world; Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Catherine Evans and Edmund Blair)

By Pushkala Aripaka and Josephine Mason


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.10% 8612.4447 Delayed Quote.17.63%
BIONTECH SE -4.33% 259.7 Delayed Quote.218.57%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.06% 526.96 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.58% 1953.13 Delayed Quote.8.10%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.01% 6.4226 Delayed Quote.2.12%
MODERNA, INC. -6.26% 251.36 Delayed Quote.140.61%
NOVAVAX, INC. -4.07% 183.3 Delayed Quote.64.38%
PFIZER, INC. 1.02% 59.55 Delayed Quote.61.78%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.48% 172.5 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.36% 73.32763 Delayed Quote.0.15%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:14aCase data, vaccine news mark small victories in Omicron battle
RE
04:46aAstraZeneca's COVID-19 Booster, Antibody Therapy Offer Protection Against Omicron in Ne..
MT
04:34aEuropean shares hit two-week high as Omicron fears ebb
RE
04:33aSoothing Omicron news helps lift pound to one-month high
RE
04:22aAstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Seen to be Effective Against Omicron Varian..
MT
04:06aCovid-19 - Nigerian Govt Destroys Over 1.6 Million Doses of Vaccines
AQ
04:02aOmicron Could Make UK, Eurozone GDP Contract if Full Lockdowsn Required
DJ
03:24aAstraZeneca vaccine booster works against Omicron, Oxford lab study finds
RE
03:19aAstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Remains Effective Against Omicron in New Studi..
MT
03:16aRedx Pharma to Receive $9 Million Milestone Payment From AstraZeneca
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 008 M - -
Net income 2021 2 714 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 115,01 $
Average target price 136,85 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC17.63%178 196
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.70%442 092
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.43%334 340
PFIZER, INC.61.78%334 246
NOVO NORDISK A/S68.92%250 320
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY57.84%241 607