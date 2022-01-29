Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  News
  Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese authorities summon AstraZeneca China on suspected insurance fraud

01/29/2022 | 10:35am GMT
An AstraZeneca sign is seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities summoned officials of AstraZeneca China regarding an investigation of suspected medical insurance fraud by the company's employees, the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said on Saturday.

The regulator of the state medical insurance fund said authorities ordered the arrest of all suspects, but did not give details of the suspected violations or the size of funds involved.

It demanded that AstraZeneca China close loopholes in supervision of marketing activities, the NHSA added.

In a statement on Friday, the company said some employees in the southern city of Shenzhen had altered or participated in altering patients' testing reports, and were suspected of medical insurance fraud.

The NHSA and public security ministry briefed company officials on the investigation in December, it added.

"AstraZeneca China takes such employee misconduct seriously and welcomes the recommendations by the NHSA and MOPS," it said.

Authorities will launch nationwide campaigns to stamp out fraud that involves altering genetic test results, the NHSA added, urging those responsible for such violations to turn themselves in.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.76% 8769 Delayed Quote.1.03%
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION -0.23% 64.59 Delayed Quote.-4.93%
Financials
Sales 2021 36 228 M - 27 040 M
Net income 2021 2 276 M - 1 699 M
Net Debt 2021 24 734 M - 18 461 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,0x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B 136 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 117,46 $
Average target price 139,09 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC1.03%182 369
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.42%452 254
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.24%308 691
PFIZER, INC.-7.99%304 947
ABBVIE INC.1.86%243 826
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-11.27%222 206