Could U.S. regulators authorize a COVID-19 vaccine before the election?

NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald
Trump has said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be
available before the Nov. 3 presidential election, sooner than
most experts anticipate.
A COVID-19 vaccine as early as October could become a
reality if drugmakers deliver on optimistic timelines for
completing large, late-stage clinical trials and regulators
allow for its use prior to a full review and approval.
HOW CAN U.S. REGULATORS SPEED UP AVAILABILITY OF A VACCINE?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration can greenlight medical
products during public health emergencies by issuing an
emergency use authorization (EUA) before all the data are in to
complete a formal review.
The FDA has issued EUAs for many COVID-19 tests and for a
few treatments. On Sunday, the FDA authorized on an emergency
basis the use blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a
treatment. The FDA commissioner later corrected data he cited at
a news conference that significantly overstated the treatment's
known ability to save lives.
EUA's are not typically used for vaccines intended for
healthy people to prevent infection. That presents a higher bar
for approval than treatments for people with life-threatening
disease.
Nevertheless, the FDA in June released EUA guidance for
COVID-19 vaccines. Once it grants an EUA, the agency eventually
must issue a formal marketing approval or revoke emergency
authorization.
HOW MUCH TIME COULD AN EUA SAVE?
Typical FDA approval reviews take eight months or longer,
with a priority review shaving off a couple of months. But the
agency has moved quickly during past public health crises.
During the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, it only took two months
to get an approved vaccine, but those were based on existing
seasonal flu vaccines.
An EUA for a vaccine using a new approach might only save a
few weeks, some experts say. The FDA would still need
substantial data, said Dr. Kathryn Edwards, former chairwoman of
the FDA's vaccine advisory committee and scientific director at
the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program.
"What they do seem to be telling us is that once you show
that your vaccine works ... that might be a time when an EUA may
be used" before the paperwork is completed, said Filip Dubovsky,
chief medical officer of vaccine maker Novavax Inc.
IS IT RISKY TO USE AN EUA FOR VACCINES?
The U.S. government decided against an EUA for the H1N1
vaccine after a survey found 64% of Americans would not take it
if it had not gone through the formal approval process.
Consumer rights watchdog Public Citizen urged regulators not
to use an EUA for COVID-19 vaccines, which it says could create
the appearance of a rushed review.
The FDA and other U.S. health experts say there must be
sufficient safety and efficacy data before a vaccine is
authorized for public use.
"I certainly would not recommend nor would I ever allow
myself to be injected with a vaccine that has not been
thoroughly vetted and approved by the FDA," said former FDA
associate commissioner Dr. Peter Pitts, president of the Center
for Medicine in the Public Interest.
COULD TRUMP PRESSURE THE FDA TO ISSUE AN EUA WITHOUT
SUFFICIENT DATA?
Trump, without citing evidence, on Saturday accused "deep
state" elements in the FDA of holding up vaccines and treatments
in order to undermine his reelection prospects.
FDA Commissioner Stephan Hahn has denied that assertion.
Peter Marks, one of the FDA's top drug reviewers,
told Reuters he would resign if he felt the agency was pressured
to approve a vaccine before it was ready.
Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA
chief scientist, said a vaccine EUA could undermine public
confidence in the agency. He cited pressure around
hydroxychloroquine, a treatment pushed by Trump and others in
his administration, which received an EUA that was later revoked
when data showed a lack of efficacy and safety issues.
"We're certainly seeing a situation where norms are not
being respected government-wide," Goodman said.
WHICH DRUGMAKERS HAVE A SHOT AT A VIABLE VACCINE BEFORE THE
ELECTION?
AstraZeneca Plc in conjunction with Oxford
University researchers and Pfizer Inc with partner
BioNTech SE have said they could have pivotal data by
October. Moderna Inc is not far behind with late-stage
data expected as soon as November or December.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Julie Steenhuysen, editing by
Peter Henderson and Bill Berkrot)