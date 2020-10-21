Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC
(AZN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate CHI-X -
10/21 11:30:00 am
7916.5
GBX
-1.85%
01:46p
ASTRAZENECA
: Deceased Astrazeneca Trial Volunteer Didn't Receive The Vaccine Sources Say- Bloomberg News
RE
01:15p
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
RE
08:37a
Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects plan to buy China's Sinovac vaccine; health minister tests positive
RE
DECEASED ASTRAZENECA TRIAL VOLUNTEER DIDN'T RECEIVE THE VACCINE SOURCES SAY- BLOOMBERG NEWS
0
10/21/2020 | 01:46pm EDT
DECEASED ASTRAZENECA TRIAL VOLUNTEER DIDN'T RECEIVE THE VACCINE SOURCES SAY- BLOOMBERG NEWS
0
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
01:46p
ASTRAZENECA
: Deceased Astrazeneca Trial Volunteer Didn't Receive The Vaccine So..
RE
01:15p
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
RE
08:37a
Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects plan to buy China's Sinovac vaccine; health minist..
RE
07:58a
ASTRAZENECA
: advances leadership in renal disease with more than 80 abstracts a..
AQ
06:13a
SANOFI
: EU signs supply deal with J&J on potential COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01:47a
Australia shares rise on lift from financial, energy stocks
RE
12:58a
GSK to launch late-stage testing of syncytial virus vaccine
RE
10/20
Australian shares gain on renewed U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/20
EXCLUSIVE
: U.S. trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may resume this week - so..
RE
10/20
EXCLUSIVE
: U.S. trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may resume this week - so..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
26 717 M
-
-
Net income 2020
3 074 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
13 172 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
47,8x
Yield 2020
2,70%
Capitalization
137 B
137 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
5,63x
EV / Sales 2021
4,91x
Nbr of Employees
70 600
Free-Float
95,7%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
118,12 $
Last Close Price
104,50 $
Spread / Highest target
48,8%
Spread / Average Target
13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-36,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Pascal Soriot
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson
Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng
Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos
EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC
6.03%
137 175
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-0.90%
380 575
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-2.21%
289 156
PFIZER INC.
-3.52%
208 327
MERCK & CO., INC.
-13.94%
197 964
NOVARTIS AG
-15.38%
188 853
More Results
