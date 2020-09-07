Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Drugmakers help lift British blue-chip index to best day in almost three months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 01:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index bounced off a near four-month low on Monday as Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rose on news about their respective COVID-19 vaccines, while a weaker pound helped exporters.

The FTSE 100 ended 2.4% higher after a three-week losing streak, with Astrazeneca's stock move providing the biggest boost to the index as the British drugmaker struck a deal with Australia's CSL to manufacture its coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, GlaxoSmithKline also rose on new details on the pricing of its vaccine.

Britain's domestically-focussed FTSE 250 rose for the first time in three sessions, up 1.7%, after a U.S.-technology rout spread into other sectors last week. [.N]

Still, trading volumes were muted on account of a U.S. market holiday.

British stocks sank further from pre-pandemic highs last week, as doubts persisted over an economic recovery.

The pound fell sharply after Britain warned the European Union that it could effectively override the divorce deal it signed unless the bloc agrees to a free trade deal by Oct. 15.

"The probability of a deal seems to be reducing with state aid the surprising current sticking point ... This has certainly raised the stakes at a fraught time in talks," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

The sterling's weakness helped major resource exporters, with BP and Rio Tinto among the other stocks whose weightings on the FTSE 100 helped lift the index.

Shares of homebuilders <.FTNMX3720> jumped 2.3% after data showed British house prices hit a record high in August, adding to signs of a post-lockdown housing market boom.

And Associated British Foods rose 0.5% after saying trading in its latest quarter exceeded expectations.

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 0.54% 2038 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 3.89% 8280 Delayed Quote.4.77%
BP PLC 3.55% 266.65 Delayed Quote.-45.40%
CSL LIMITED 1.10% 282.13 End-of-day quote.2.31%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 4.24% 1496 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
RIO TINTO PLC 2.29% 4680.5 Delayed Quote.1.61%
SANOFI 2.35% 85.53 Real-time Quote.-6.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
01:53pDrugmakers help lift British blue-chip index to best day in almost three mont..
RE
08:46aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, Microsoft, Associated British Foods
06:15aASTRAZENECA : New analyses from Breztri Aerosphere Phase III ETHOS trial to be p..
AQ
04:40aEUROPE : European shares kick of week on strong footing, vaccine progress eyed
RE
04:34aEuropean shares end higher for first time in three sessions
RE
03:52aDrugmakers help lift British blue-chip index to best day in almost 3 months
RE
03:10aAustralia shares gain as investors bet on potential COVID-19 vaccine
RE
09/06Australia's CSL to manufacture two COVID-19 vaccines, shares up
RE
09/06Australia shares fall as tech weighs, Melbourne extends lockdown
RE
09/06ASTRAZENECA : Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine i..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 715 M - -
Net income 2020 3 075 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,5x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 139 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,71x
EV / Sales 2021 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 115,37 $
Last Close Price 105,81 $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC4.77%138 075
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%391 211
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.04%296 164
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.28%215 593
PFIZER, INC.-7.20%202 048
NOVARTIS AG-14.28%189 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group