Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

01/14/2022 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine at the Pentland Medical Practice in Currie, Scotland

(Reuters) -A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine has faced several setbacks, including production delays and probes by regulators following rare cases of severe side effects such as blood clots with low platelets, which led to several countries restricting or stopping its use.

The European Medicines Agency's safety committee also reiterated its recommendation of a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Transverse myelitis is characterised by an inflammation of one or both sides of the spinal cord and can cause weakness in the arms or legs, sensory symptoms or problems with bladder or bowel function.

The committee, after reviewing data, concluded that a causal relationship between these two vaccines and transverse myelitis is at least a reasonable possibility.

However, it added the benefit-risk profile of both vaccines remains unchanged.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The regulatory agency did not provide any information on how many such cases have been reported after the vaccination was given but said transverse myelitis has been added as an adverse reaction of unknown frequency to the vaccines' product information.

Reports of the serious neurological illness was also at the heart of trial halts in the early stages of development for both AstraZeneca and J&J's shots, which are based on similar technology.

The regulator also recommended updating the product information for AstraZeneca's vaccine regarding rare blood clotting with a low platelet count following the first shot, to say fewer such side effects were observed after the second dose.

Among 1,809 cases of the condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome reported worldwide, it said 1,643 were reported after the first dose and 166 after the second.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
08:48aEuropean Medicines Agency Asks AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson To Add Spinal Inflammatio..
MT
07:15aEMA Recommends To Include Transverse Myelitis As Side Effect Of Vaxzevria and COVID-19 ..
RE
05:06aUganda to Destroy 400,000 Covid-19 Vaccines That Are Due to Expire
AQ
03:38aPoorer nations reject over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as many near expiry
RE
03:38aPoorer nations reject over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as many near expiry
RE
03:38aPoorer nations reject over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as many near expiry
RE
01/13Egypt Receives 1 Million Astrazeneca Vaccine Doses
AQ
01/13ANALYSIS-RISING SOL : Peru's currency gains lift from rate hikes, trade winds
RE
01/13AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against Omicron
RE
01/13MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 13, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 047 M - -
Net income 2021 2 599 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,3x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,67x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 115,86 $
Average target price 138,31 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-2.64%179 850
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.75%444 277
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.47%322 595
PFIZER, INC.-5.94%311 739
ABBVIE INC.-1.39%236 047
NOVO NORDISK A/S-11.48%228 432