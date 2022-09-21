EU approves AstraZeneca-Amgen treatment for severe asthma

Sept 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday Tezspire, jointly developed by the drugmaker with Amgen had been approved by the European Union as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

The drugmaker added that Tezspire was approved in the region for patients with no phenotype or biomarker limitations.

The U.S. late last year gave a similar approval to the drug. https://reut.rs/3R1i3Dp

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)