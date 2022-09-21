Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
10076.00 GBX   -0.45%
02:24aEU approves AstraZeneca-Amgen treatment for severe asthma
RE
09/20ADRs End Mostly Lower; Kingfisher, Henkel Trade Actively
DJ
09/20Evusheld long-acting antibody combination approved in the EU for the treatment of COVID-19
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU approves AstraZeneca-Amgen treatment for severe asthma

09/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Sept 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday Tezspire, jointly developed by the drugmaker with Amgen had been approved by the European Union as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

The drugmaker added that Tezspire was approved in the region for patients with no phenotype or biomarker limitations.

The U.S. late last year gave a similar approval to the drug. https://reut.rs/3R1i3Dp

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -1.32% 227.71 Delayed Quote.1.22%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.45% 10076 Delayed Quote.16.11%
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 322 M - -
Net income 2022 4 574 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 114,91 $
Average target price 142,05 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC16.11%178 048
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.57%437 180
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.24%289 889
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.09%274 413
PFIZER, INC.-24.18%255 025
ABBVIE INC.4.70%252 237