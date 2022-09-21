EU approves AstraZeneca-Amgen treatment for severe asthma

Sept 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday
Tezspire, jointly developed by the drugmaker with Amgen
had been approved by the European Union as an add-on maintenance
treatment in patients aged 12 years and older with severe
asthma.
The drugmaker added that Tezspire was approved in the region
for patients with no phenotype or biomarker limitations.
The U.S. late last year gave a similar approval to the drug.
https://reut.rs/3R1i3Dp
(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)