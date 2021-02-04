EU names industry chief to ramp up vaccine output after AstraZeneca delays

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - European Union industry
commissioner Thierry Breton was put in charge of a new vaccine
production task force on Thursday after the EU executive came
under fire over delays with deliveries of vaccines against the
coronavirus.
Breton, a former French finance minister, will head the new
task force in cooperation with EU health commissioner Stella
Kyriakides, to identify and eliminate bottlenecks in vaccine
production plants and adjust output to new variants.
The European Commission has come under fierce criticism from
EU member states over delays in the EU's COVID-19 vaccine
roll-out, which has badly lagged behind countries like Britain,
a former EU member, and the United States.
An announcement by AstraZeneca that it would cut its
supply of vaccines to the EU until March by 60% due to
production problems particularly infuriated member states.
Although France has publicly defended the decision to
entrust the Commission with negotiating vaccine contracts,
President Emmanuel Macron has been "driven mad" by the "slowness
and lack of imagination" of EU institutions on vaccines, a
diplomatic source told Reuters.
Breton, a close Macron ally, attended two vaccine summits
earlier this week, one hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Monday and the other by Macron on Tuesday, in a sign Europe's
two most powerful leaders want to focus minds in Brussels.
"I don't want to blame companies too much. It's a pretty
complex process," Breton told a small group of reporters. "But
what I told them is: I need to be informed immediately (of any
production issue). I need transparency. Don't wait too long."
However, Breton said cooperation between pharmaceutical
companies to produce vaccine developed by rivals, following the
model of Sanofi producing Pfizer vaccines, will be done on a
voluntary basis, and that there was no plan to force firms to
share licences with competitors to scale up vaccine output.
(Reporting by Michel Rose
Editing by Mark Heinrich)