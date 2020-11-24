Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
EU secures 160 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

11/24/2020 | 08:21am EST
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of U.S. firm Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday, taking the EU's potential stock of COVID-19 shots to nearly 2 billion.

Last week, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

"I am happy to announce that tomorrow we will approve a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine," Ursula von der Leyen said, adding the deal "allows us to buy up to 160 million doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna."

Actual purchases will be carried out by EU governments if the vaccine is approved by the EU's drug regulator.

The delivery timeline is unknown. The doses would be enough to vaccinate 80 million people as the vaccine is expected to be administered in two doses.

In August the EU's executive Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers on behalf of member states, said it had held preliminary talks with Moderna over a deal for 80 million doses and an option for 80 million more.

The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

An EU official involved in the talks told Reuters last week the EU was seeking a price below $25 per dose for Moderna's vaccine..

But Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Sunday the company would charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose, depending on the amount ordered.

A spokesman for the Commission declined to comment on pricing.

It is the sixth supply deal the EU has negotiated with COVID-19 vaccine makers and takes the total number of doses secured by the bloc to 1.96 billion for its population of around 450 million.

Brussels has already struck deals with AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson and CureVac.

It is also in talks to buy U.S. firm Novavax's potential COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Mark Potter)

By Francesco Guarascio


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.58% 8023 Delayed Quote.5.17%
BIONTECH SE 2.34% 106.5 Delayed Quote.214.34%
MODERNA, INC. 3.50% 101.03 Delayed Quote.416.51%
PFIZER INC. -0.49% 36.52 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
SANOFI -0.12% 84 Real-time Quote.-6.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 560 M - -
Net income 2020 3 076 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,77x
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121,58 $
Last Close Price 106,62 $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC5.17%139 522
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.37%378 744
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.77%283 004
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.73%203 111
PFIZER INC.-6.79%202 993
NOVARTIS AG-13.38%198 168
