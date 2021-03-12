Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or early next - sources

03/12/2021 | 09:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of an AstraZeneca logo in this illustration

CHICAGO (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday.

The British drugmaker completed enrollment in its trial of more than 32,000 volunteers in January and now has data on at least 150 cases of COVID-19, two sources familiar with the trial told Reuters.

The number of COVID-19 cases among those who got the vaccine versus infections in participants who received a placebo will show how effective the AstraZeneca shot was at preventing illness in those age 18 and over.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in theEuropean Union and many countries but not yet by U.S. regulators.

"The U.S. Phase III study results are necessary for the FDA's evaluation of an EUA request for our vaccine," a company spokeswoman said, without confirming trial details being reported by Reuters. "We expect data from our U.S. Phase III trial to be available soon, in the coming weeks, and we plan to file for emergency use authorization shortly thereafter."

Highly anticipated results from the U.S. trial could help settle safety concerns arising over reports of serious blood clots in some vaccine recipients that have led several nations to pause administering the vaccine.

A World Health Organization expert advisory committee islooking into the matter.

The data could also help determine what becomes of doses already sitting in U.S. warehouses awaiting approval. The New York Times reported on Thursday that some countries have been asking to procure doses of the vaccine not currently being offered in the United States.

AstraZeneca said in February it expects its vaccine could receive U.S. emergency use authorization at the beginning of April and could immediately deliver 30 million doses to locations around the United States.

In a Friday press briefing, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the United States has a small inventory of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it plans to keep and deploy to Americans should an EUA be granted.

The U.S. stance could thwart AstraZeneca's efforts to come closer to delivering on its contractual obligation with the EU of 180 million doses in the second quarter.

AstraZeneca told the EU earlier this year it would cut its supplies in the second quarter by at least half to less than 90 million doses, EU sources told Reuters, after a bigger reduction in the first three months of the year.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Additional reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Jeff Mason in Wahsington; Editing by Peter Henderson and Bill Berkrot)

By Julie Steenhuysen


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
12:07aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
03/12EXCLUSIVE : AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this mon..
RE
03/12MODERNA  : Expert says Albertans should take first vaccine offered even if premi..
AQ
03/12NO BIOLOGICAL EXPLANATION TO TIE AST : Sharma
AQ
03/12AstraZeneca Warns Europe of Large Delivery Shortfall, Blaming Export Curbs
DJ
03/12ASTRAZENECA  : to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or ear..
RE
03/12STREET COLOR : AstraZeneca Reportedly Preparing to File EUA for COVID-19 Vaccine..
MT
03/12ASTRAZENECA  : flags supply shortfall to EU, aims for 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine d..
RE
03/12ASTRAZENECA  : White House says it's holding onto AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for..
RE
03/12ASTRAZENECA  : Expects To Deliver 100 Mln COVID-19 vaccine Doses to EU In H1 202..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 793 M - -
Net income 2021 4 710 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,38 $
Last Close Price 96,77 $
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-5.09%128 589
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.41%418 969
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.37%285 881
PFIZER, INC.-5.71%193 659
NOVARTIS AG-6.22%191 372
ABBVIE INC.1.00%190 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ