  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Exclusive: UNICEF says AstraZeneca supply issues outside India resolved

04/20/2021 | 09:40am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Issues related to the ramp-up of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot outside India for supplies to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility have been resolved, UNICEF told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it should receive 65 million doses by end-May.

"The initial challenges related to release of vaccines due to ramping up a new supply chain and production across different continents have now been resolved," said the U.N. agency responsible for distributing vaccines through the programme.

"At this point, UNICEF expects around 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from suppliers outside of India will be available for supply through the end of May to 80 countries."

It also expects to receive 50 million doses of the shot from the Serum Institute of India in May, compared with almost none this month as the company tries to meet demand in its home country that is battling a huge jump in infections.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Krishna N. Das


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 703 M - -
Net income 2021 4 602 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,40 $
Last Close Price 103,78 $
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC1.28%136 221
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.37%428 315
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.42%292 008
PFIZER, INC.4.78%217 158
NOVARTIS AG-3.24%199 551
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.06%196 581
